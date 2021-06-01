State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,008 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.37.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $426.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

