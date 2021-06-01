State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $21,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

