State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.39 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of TransUnion worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

TRU opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $95.46. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.