State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

