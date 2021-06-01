State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $20,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.08 and a 200 day moving average of $153.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

