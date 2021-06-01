Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 268.67 ($3.51).

Several research firms recently commented on SLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Stephen Bird purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £286,000 ($373,660.83). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,800 ($116,017.77).

Shares of LON:SLA traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 272.50 ($3.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,258. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 291.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

