Stakinglab (LABX) Market Cap Hits $882.90

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Stakinglab has a market cap of $882.90 and $15.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00028395 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001617 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002537 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

