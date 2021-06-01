STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 5.2%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $138.09 and last traded at $138.50. 5,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 700,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.80 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,376 shares of company stock worth $38,207,292. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 162,187 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

