SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$34.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$22.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.29 and a 1-year high of C$33.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 4.50%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

