SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSPPF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

