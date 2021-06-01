SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get SRAX alerts:

NASDAQ SRAX traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.87. SRAX has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.