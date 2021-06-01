Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.96.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $241.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.42. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.