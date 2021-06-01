Spheroid Universe (SPH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $225,469.00

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $225,469.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00298954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00191099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.02 or 0.00998868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

