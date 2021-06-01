S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Increased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.85.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.67. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.