Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 66 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $23,848,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

