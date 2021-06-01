Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 508 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $2,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,199,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

