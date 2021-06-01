Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 143.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

