Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.