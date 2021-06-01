SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce sales of $384.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.42 million to $502.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $169.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million.

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of SM traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 5,563,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,030. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 6.15.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

