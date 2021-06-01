SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SLG traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.35. 993,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,839. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

