Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.01 million.

NYSE SGFY opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70.

Get Signify Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SGFY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.29.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.