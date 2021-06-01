Showcase (SHO) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $112,772.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00300470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00190396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.99 or 0.00997626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,522,198 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

