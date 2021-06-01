Short Interest in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Increases By 37.7%

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

