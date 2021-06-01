Short Interest in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Grows By 38.6%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the April 29th total of 67,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 1,517,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 101,824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

TREB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,158. Trebia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

