Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Increases By 29.0%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
TOEYF stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Toro Energy Company Profile
