Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Rises By 40.2%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,898,200 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 29th total of 1,354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,711.7 days.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.18. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.