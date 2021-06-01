Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Rises By 40.2%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,898,200 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 29th total of 1,354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,711.7 days.
thyssenkrupp stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.18. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.