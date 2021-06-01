Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Increases By 66.7%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SBSAA stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

