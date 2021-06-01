Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Expands By 33.3%

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.12.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.