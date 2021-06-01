Short Interest in Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Rises By 30.9%

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,194,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 29th total of 912,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SKLYF stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. Skylark has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

About Skylark

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services; and related businesses. It operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Sushi, and Italian restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, JonathanÂ´s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Karayoshi, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, Musashi No Mori Coffee, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, Tonkaratei, Yumean Shokudo, Bamiyan Ken, miwami, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names.

