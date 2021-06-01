Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Increases By 38.9%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 29th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.3 days.
SBM Offshore stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
