Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Increases By 38.9%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 29th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.3 days.

SBM Offshore stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.