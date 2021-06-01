Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Increases By 42.9%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.