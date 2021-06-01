Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Grows By 34.1%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

