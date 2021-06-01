Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Increases By 27.9%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 29th total of 279,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,630. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

