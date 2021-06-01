Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Grows By 54.2%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the April 29th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 785.0 days.

LEGIF stock opened at $150.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.31. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $150.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Commerzbank raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

