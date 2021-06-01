Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Increases By 28.8%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 29th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after buying an additional 5,384,815 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,600 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,631,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 219,435 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

