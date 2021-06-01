Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Rises By 31.4%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 29th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter.

INDY stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

