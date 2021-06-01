Short Interest in Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Increases By 50.0%

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GRWC opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Grow Capital has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.
About Grow Capital
