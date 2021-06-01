Short Interest in Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Increases By 50.0%

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRWC opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Grow Capital has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Get Grow Capital alerts:

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.