Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Rises By 35.7%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018 in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

FEIM opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

