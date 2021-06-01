Short Interest in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expands By 28.5%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the April 29th total of 778,400 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

EQ stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 14.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equillium by 99.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading began coverage on Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

