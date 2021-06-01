Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Grows By 36.9%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 29th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EMCHF opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Get EML Payments alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.