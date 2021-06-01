Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Increases By 40.6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SID traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 73,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,777. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.