Short Interest in Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Expands By 30.7%

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the April 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cell MedX stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Cell MedX has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

