Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Increases By 42.5%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 736,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,029,090 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after buying an additional 625,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,203,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.22 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

