Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Increases By 30.2%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the April 29th total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BCBP stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.