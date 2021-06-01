Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Grows By 27.6%

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 29th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.39. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $198.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $4,552,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

