Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Grows By 64.0%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

