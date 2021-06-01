Short Interest in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Rises By 47.3%

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

GOLF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,950. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1,122.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 167,020 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $5,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

