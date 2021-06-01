Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.05

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 1237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.