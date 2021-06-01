Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.05

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 1237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
