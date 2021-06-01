Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 13,174 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,206,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $4,354,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTOR opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

