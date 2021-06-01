Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

